Ghana Music Awards USA 2023: Black Sherif wins Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif has been crowned Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards USA.

He beat competition from Stonebwoy, Piesie Esther, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Camidoh, and KiDi.



The event was held on August 26 at the Lincoln Theatre, Columbus Ohio with performances from some seasoned Ghanaian acts including Kwabena Kwabena.



Ghana Music Awards USA was introduced by Don’s Music Production in 2020.

It aims at highlighting and acknowledging exceptional Ghanaian musicians living abroad, with a special focus on those in the US, while promoting Ghanaian music and culture on a global scale.



"We are focused on our 5th anniversary, and we are poised to celebrate our culture, music, and our stars in a grand style," said Dennis Boafo, popularly known as Don D, after the event.



