0
Menu
Entertainment

Ghana Music Awards USA 2023 nominees list released

Ghana Music Awards Usa W.jpeg File photo for Ghana Music Awards USA

Mon, 17 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Music Awards USA has announced its nominees for 2023, and the list is packed with talented artistes across various genres.

This year's nominees include well-known names such as Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Black Sherrif, as well as emerging artistes like Vanilla, Naana Blu, and Rcee.

One of the most highly anticipated categories is Artiste of the Year, which features some of the biggest names in Ghanaian music like Black Sherrif, Stonebwoy, Piesie Esther, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Camidoh, and Kidi all in the running for the coveted award.

Each of these artistes has made a significant impact on the Ghanaian music scene over the past year, and it will be exciting to see who comes out on top.

The Gospel Artiste of the Year category features several well-known artistes, including Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Obaapa Christie, Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, Sonnie Badu, and MOG Music and the list goes on and on.

Scroll below to see who made the list for other categories:











ADA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
Ghana mining leases still valid – Bright Simons alleges"
An eyewitness account of what led to burning of suspected robbers at Moseaso"
Enough of the foolishness – Kumchacha blasts Prophet Kofi Oduro
3 suspected armed robbers burnt alive at Moseaso
Several students trapped as STC bus somersaults on Accra-Kasoa road
NPP aspirant for Kumawu bye-election indicted by US court
Ghanaians are too petty –Deputy Speaker of Parliament
Your son was an armed robber - Police tells Albert Donkor's family
Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Kufuor attend Anthony Osei Akoto's funeral service