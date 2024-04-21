Ghana Music Awards USA 2024: List of nominees

A collage of some artistes who have earned nominations

Following a meticulous review of submissions, the organizers of the prestigious Ghana Music Awards USA have unveiled the nominees for the highly anticipated 2024 edition.

Among the categories generating significant buzz is the Most Popular Song of the Year (GH), featuring an eclectic mix of eleven nominees.



The list boasts standout tracks such as King Promise's infectious hit 'Terminator,' the soul-stirring 'Aseda' by Nacee, and Olivetheboy's captivating 'Goodsin.'



Also vying for the coveted title are Banzy Banero with the uplifting 'Hosanna,' Kuami Eugene's melodic 'Monica,' and Stonebwoy's electrifying 'Into the Future.'



Amerado's narrative-rich 'Kweku Ananse,' King Paluta's infectious 'Yahitte remix' featuring Kuami Eugene, Mr. Drew's dynamic 'Case remix' featuring Mophty, FRA!'s groovy 'You Dey Feel the Vibe,' and Kofi Kinaata's heartfelt 'Effiekuma Love' complete this stellar lineup.



Furthermore, the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year category promises stiff competition with industry heavyweights such as Samini, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Epixode, and Ras Kuuku all contending for the coveted title.

Meanwhile, organisers have said the main event is slated for August 17, 2024.



The Ghana Music Awards USA primarily aims to highlight and acknowledge exceptional Ghanaian musicians living abroad, with a special focus on those in the US, while promoting Ghanaian music and culture on a global scale.



Check out some of the nominees below.



