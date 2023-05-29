0
Menu
Entertainment

Ghana Music Awards USA - DJ Azonto receives international award nomination

TsApp Imag E 2023 05 29 At 5.jpeg DJ Azonto

Mon, 29 May 2023 Source: GNA

Fa No Fom hitmaker DJ Azonto has received a nomination as the New Discovery artist of the year at this year's Ghana Music Awards USA.

The awards ceremony scheduled for August 26th 2023 will see showbiz personalities receive recognition for their massive contribution to the industry especially under the year review

Born as Mark Kwesi Arthur is one of the most influential music figures in the music industry following a successful Fa No Fom release

He has performed at some big musical festivals including Adom Kwahu Easter Concert and is known for making his stage performances thrilling

The awards gala will take place in the United States Of America, Colombia Ohio

DJ Azonto has a new song out with actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win dubbed "One Prayer" which is currently a street anthem and a new one with Abochi dubbed "Kokonte"

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Kumawu by-election: Bonaa commends Dampare, police for 'peaceful' election
Ashanti NPP angry with Napo over his anti-party comments
Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian
Akufo-Addo extols Bawumia