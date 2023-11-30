Ghana Music Awards USA makes new appointments

In a major step to enhance its endeavors in advancing and commemorating Ghanaian music on a global scale, the Executive Board of the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) has revealed key appointments aimed at reinforcing the organization's dedication to achieving excellence.

Below are the details as shared by GMA-USA:



1. Mr. Bills Gborgli (Papa Bills) – Ghana Representative



GMA-USA is delighted to welcome Mr. Bills Gborgli as the newly appointed Country Representative in Ghana.



With an extensive background and profound insights into the Ghanaian music industry, Mr. Gborgli will play a pivotal role in fostering relationships, expanding the organization’s presence, and ensuring that GMA-USA remains a leading platform for showcasing Ghanaian talent on the world stage



2. Prince Nana Poku (a.k.a Ashes) – Communications Director (Ghana)

Bringing a wealth of experience and a passion for effective communication, Prince Nana Poku is appointed as the Communications Director for Ghana.



His role will be crucial in shaping and executing communication strategies, enhancing engagement with artists, stakeholders, and fans in Ghana. Nana Poku’s expertise is expected to contribute significantly to elevating the profile of GMA-USA.



3. Mr. Isaac Obuobi – Head of Production



A seasoned professional with a proven track record in production management and a deep understanding of live events, Mr. Isaac Obuobi is appointed as the Head of Production.



His creative and innovative approach is set to bring a new dimension to the production of GMA USA, ensuring an unforgettable experience for the audience.

4. Mr. Eugene Osafo-Nkansah (Nkonkonsa) – Official Blogger



As the Official Blogger, Mr. Eugene Osarfo-Nkansah will be the voice behind the scenes, providing exclusive insights into the world of GMA USA.



Known for his passion for storytelling and keen eye for detail, Nkonkonsa will capture and share the moments that make GMA-USA a unique and captivating celebration of music.



5. Continuity in Key Positions



Mr. Paul Ofori-Asenso, Mrs. Mavis Mensah, and Ms. Jemima Hagan will continue to serve in their current positions as Head of Security, Head of Protocol, and Executive Board Secretary, respectively.

The recently designated members, in conjunction with the current team, have affirmed their dedication to taking the Ghana Music Awards USA to unprecedented levels. These strategic additions are set to play a crucial role in enhancing the triumph and worldwide acknowledgment of Ghanaian music talent, solidifying GMA-USA's standing as a paragon of excellence in the industry.





BB