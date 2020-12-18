Ghana Music Awards-USA organisers hold press soirée

Dennis Boafo, CEO of Ghana Music Awards-USA

Organisers of the annual Ghana Music Awards-USA on Thursday, December 17, 2020 engaged the press and some stakeholders of the industry to provide relevant information about the scheme while reflecting on how this year’s edition unfolded.

Powered by Don’s Music Production, the Ghana Music Awards-USA aims at “encouraging and recognising Ghanaian musicians in the diaspora, especially in the US to actively participate in promoting and celebrating Ghana music."



At the media engagement held at Snap Cinema in Accra, officials expressed a conviction that the platform will indeed foster a strong bond between Ghanaian artistes and their contemporaries in the USA in order for both groups to take advantage of the massive market that exists in both countries.



They maintained that the credibility of the scheme is intact and remains paramount – a reason they have assembled some objective and astute persons in the creative space as Academy and Board Members. The Board is made up of Kwesi Ernest of Media Excel, Slip Music boss Mark Okraku Mantey, legendary music producer Kwame Micky, renowned sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah, among others.



CEO of the scheme, Mr. Dennis Boafo reiterated that the voting index for the awards scheme is 40% for the Board, 20% for the Academy, and 40% for the general public.

Kofi TV and TV3 were presented with citations for their contribution to the event.



Meanwhile, radio and television personality MzGee was named the country representative for the scheme.



