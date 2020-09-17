Entertainment

Ghana Music Awards USA set for October 10

GMA-USA 2020 will see some of the biggest acts from both Ghana and the USA vying for honours

After much waiting, the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) is set to come off on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Dubbed a night to remember, GMA-USA 2020 will see some of the biggest acts from both Ghana and the USA vying for honours in various categories. The GMA-USA 2020 which will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey will kick off with a red carpet event at 6 pm and the main program at 8 pm.



According to Emmanuel Kusi Mensah (Capito) the Communication Director of Ghana Music Awards-USA, the festival of glitz and glamour will be featured in two sessions (Awards Night and Awards Party).



The first which is the awards night will be held in America while the Awards Party will take place in Ghana at a later date.



Viewers in Ghana can watch the awards night live online on Kofi TV and Kantanka TV to see their favourite artists perform several hit songs as well as win laurels.

According to the Communications Director, the scheme which has so far proven to be the best organised this year is set to raise the bar even higher.



"GMA-USA shocked the entire Ghanaian entertainment industry with our launch ceremony and I can assure Ghanaians that the Awards Night will be even bigger and more enthralling," he said



In related news, the CEO of GEM Multimedia Ghana Limited Joana Gyan Cudjoe who is the newest partner of Dons Music Production (organizers of GMA-USA) has promised that there will be a spectacular performance during the awards party in Ghana. The party will bring together all nominees and industry players for a dinner, where various awards plaques will be given to declared winners.

