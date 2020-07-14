Music

Ghana Music Awards USA unveils nominees

It was a night of glitz and glamour as nominees for the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards-USA were unveiled on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

The event which was streamed live on Kofi TV to over 25,000 viewers from all over the globe saw performances from some of the biggest artistes in Ghana and the USA including Wendy Shay, Rudy Plus (formally of lifeline family) Qwaachi, SP Kofi Sarpong and Article Wan. Comedian DKB and TV/ radio personality KMJ hosted the event.



In an interview, Dennis Boafo, CEO of Don Music Production and GMA-USA said "Our sincere gratitude to the team that made it possible. We have accomplished the second phase of the project and we hope to finish the next phase, the awards night by November. All we are waiting for now is government easing restrictions on social gatherings, he said.



The communication director of GMA-USA, Kusi Mensah Capito during a live interview on Zoom also said the maiden edition of the awards scheme is likely to take place during the Thanksgiving weekend in November or possibly earlier.



The list of nominees is as follows:



NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Fameye



Sefa



Kofi Mole



Fantana



MOG music



Kawoula Biov



Iona



J.Derobie



Lord Paper



GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



Celestine Donkor



Ceccy Twum



SP Kofi Sarpong



Joyce Blessing



Akesse Brempong



Diana Hamilton



Joe Mettle



MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR



Akwaboah – Gansta love



Kidi – Sugar Daddy



King Promise – Bra



Nacee- Mpaebo



Kuami Eugene – Ohemaa



Kojo Antwi – Bra



HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR



Our Story – Dada Hafco ft. Fameye



Ohemaa – Kuami Eugene ft. Kidi



Things Fall Apart – Kofi Kinaata



Melissa – Shatta Wale



Sika – Adina



Bra – King Promise



Moonlight – Bless



Saara – Sarkodie ft. Efya



HIP LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Amanfuor Girls – Quamina MP ft. Medikal



Oofeetso – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright



Weather – Sista Afia ft. Medikal & Quamina MP



Zanku – Dope Nation



Nothing I Get – Fameye



Davi neba – Kawoula Biov ft. Patapaa



Bad Energy - Guru ft Kwesi Swat



BEST COLLABORATION



Amanfuor girls – Quamina MP ft. Medikal



Dondo (remix) – kwaw Kese ft. Skonki, Sarkodie, Medikal, Mr. Eazi



Saara – Sarkodie ft. Efya



Ololo – Stonebwoy ft. Teni



Weather- Sista Afia ft Medikal & Quamina MP



Stevie Wonder – Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale



Mea – Kelvyn Boy ft. Joey B



Nobody – Kwesi Arthur ft. Mr. Eazi



Omo Ada – Medikal ft. Fella Makafui and Shatta Wale



GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR



W’asem - Diana Hamilton



Agbebolo- Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon



Repent- Joyce Blessing



Di wo hene - Ceccy Twum ft Joe Mettle



Mpaebo – Nacee



Aseda Kesie- Piesie Esther



Crazy Love remix- Akesse Brempong ft Bernard Franklyn



Yawo – Bethel Revival choir



Mehia wo Jesu – Joe Mettle



GROUP OF THE YEAR



Dope Nation



R2Bees



Bethel Revival Choir



Keche



La Meme Gang



FEMALE VOCALIST



Efya – Saara



Joyce Blessing – Adam Nana



eShun- Handcuff



Ceccy Twum – Di Wo Hene



Diana Hamilton – Nsenkyerene Nyankopon

Celestine Donkor - Agbebolo



Sista Afia - Broken Heart



HIGHLIFE ARTISTE



Kidi



Dada Hafco



Kuami Eugene



Eshun



Kofi Kinaata



King Promise



Akwaboah



Adina



HIP LIFE/HIP HOP ARTISTE



Medikal



Sarkodie



Fameye



Quamina Mp



Kwesi Arthur



Dope Nation



Kwaw kesse



Manifest



ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Medikal



Sarkodie



Shatta Wale



Stonebwoy



Kofi Kinaata



Fameye



Diana Hamilton



Samini



MOST POPULAR SONG



Oofeetso – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright



Things Fall Apart – Kofi Kinaata



W’asem – Diana Hamilton



Melissa – Shatta Wale



Shugah – Stonebwoy ft. Beenie Man



Nothing I Get – Fameye



Omo Ada (remix) – Medikal ft. Shatta Wale, Fella Makafui



Davi neba – Kawoula Biov ft. Patapaa



Zanku – Dope Nation

Toto rmx – Edem Ft. Davido



Stevie Wonder – Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale



REGGAE/DANCEHALLSONG



Me Mpaebo - Ras Kuuku



Tuff Seed - Stonebwoy



Aye Halfcast - Shatta Wale



Poverty - J Derobie



Reggae - Article wan



Obra - Samini



REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE



Stonebwoy



Shatta Wale



Epixode



Ras Kuuku



Samini



RAPPER OF THE YEAR



Medikal – Higher



Sarkodie – Legend



Strongman – Ups and Downs



Manifest – Ups and Downs



Flowking Stone – Let them know



Teephlow – God’s own



Eno Barony – Voice of Truth



Kwesi Arthur – New York State of mind



MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR



DDT – Our Story – Dada Hafco ft Fameye



Da Maker – Melissa – Shatta Wale



MOG – Oofeetso- Sarkodie



B2- Nothing I get - Fameye



Nacee- Mpaebo – Nacee



GHANAIAN TRADITIONAL AND CULTURAL ACT



Wiyaala



King Ayisoba



Sherifa Gunu



Big Gad



Afro Moses



BEST AFRICAN ACT



Burna Boy



Diamond Platinum

Cassper Nyovest



Davido



Wizkid



Mr. Eazi



Rudebwoy



Afro B



US-based Afro-pop song of the Year



Bad Rmx – Yun Kobe ft. Fameye



3y3 d3 – Yaw Morocco



Obaa – Archipalago



Mempena – Kwesoul



Waist – Slymboy



Piesie – Myra Kay



Oforiwaa - Quayku Dsoul



Story – KayKay Amponsah ft. Clemento Suarez



Forgetti – Freddy X



Forever – Kobe Nyce



Maa Adwoa – Yung Theorry ft. Paul Noun



US-based Gospel Artiste of the Year



Millicent Yankey



Melody Frempong



Humphrey Tettey



Esther Afua Yirenkyi



Stella Addo



Fletcher Narh



Minister Ike



Fritz Oakley



Herty Corgie



US-based Best DJ of the Year



D.J Zag - Ohio



D.J Sabato - Virginia



D.J RB Nice – New York



D.J Frankie – Atlanta Georgia



D.J A1 – Philadelphia



D.J Wyse – Worcester MA



D.J G’Nyce – Bronx NY

Source: Elorm Kojo Ntumy, Contributor

