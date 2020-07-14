Ghana Music Awards USA unveils nominees

Click to read all about coronavirus →
It was a night of glitz and glamour as nominees for the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards-USA were unveiled on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
The event which was streamed live on Kofi TV to over 25,000 viewers from all over the globe saw performances from some of the biggest artistes in Ghana and the USA including Wendy Shay, Rudy Plus (formally of lifeline family) Qwaachi, SP Kofi Sarpong and Article Wan. Comedian DKB and TV/ radio personality KMJ hosted the event.
In an interview, Dennis Boafo, CEO of Don Music Production and GMA-USA said "Our sincere gratitude to the team that made it possible. We have accomplished the second phase of the project and we hope to finish the next phase, the awards night by November. All we are waiting for now is government easing restrictions on social gatherings, he said.
The communication director of GMA-USA, Kusi Mensah Capito during a live interview on Zoom also said the maiden edition of the awards scheme is likely to take place during the Thanksgiving weekend in November or possibly earlier.
The list of nominees is as follows:
NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Fameye
Sefa
Kofi Mole
Fantana
MOG music
Kawoula Biov
Iona
J.Derobie
Lord Paper
GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Celestine Donkor
Ceccy Twum
SP Kofi Sarpong
Joyce Blessing
Akesse Brempong
Diana Hamilton
Joe Mettle
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Akwaboah – Gansta love
Kidi – Sugar Daddy
King Promise – Bra
Nacee- Mpaebo
Kuami Eugene – Ohemaa
Kojo Antwi – Bra
HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Our Story – Dada Hafco ft. Fameye
Ohemaa – Kuami Eugene ft. Kidi
Things Fall Apart – Kofi Kinaata
Melissa – Shatta Wale
Sika – Adina
Bra – King Promise
Moonlight – Bless
Saara – Sarkodie ft. Efya
HIP LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Amanfuor Girls – Quamina MP ft. Medikal
Oofeetso – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright
Weather – Sista Afia ft. Medikal & Quamina MP
Zanku – Dope Nation
Nothing I Get – Fameye
Davi neba – Kawoula Biov ft. Patapaa
Bad Energy - Guru ft Kwesi Swat
BEST COLLABORATION
Amanfuor girls – Quamina MP ft. Medikal
Dondo (remix) – kwaw Kese ft. Skonki, Sarkodie, Medikal, Mr. Eazi
Saara – Sarkodie ft. Efya
Ololo – Stonebwoy ft. Teni
Weather- Sista Afia ft Medikal & Quamina MP
Stevie Wonder – Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale
Mea – Kelvyn Boy ft. Joey B
Nobody – Kwesi Arthur ft. Mr. Eazi
Omo Ada – Medikal ft. Fella Makafui and Shatta Wale
GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
W’asem - Diana Hamilton
Agbebolo- Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon
Repent- Joyce Blessing
Di wo hene - Ceccy Twum ft Joe Mettle
Mpaebo – Nacee
Aseda Kesie- Piesie Esther
Crazy Love remix- Akesse Brempong ft Bernard Franklyn
Yawo – Bethel Revival choir
Mehia wo Jesu – Joe Mettle
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Dope Nation
R2Bees
Bethel Revival Choir
Keche
La Meme Gang
FEMALE VOCALIST
Efya – Saara
Joyce Blessing – Adam Nana
eShun- Handcuff
Ceccy Twum – Di Wo Hene
Diana Hamilton – Nsenkyerene Nyankopon
Celestine Donkor - Agbebolo
Sista Afia - Broken Heart
HIGHLIFE ARTISTE
Kidi
Dada Hafco
Kuami Eugene
Eshun
Kofi Kinaata
King Promise
Akwaboah
Adina
HIP LIFE/HIP HOP ARTISTE
Medikal
Sarkodie
Fameye
Quamina Mp
Kwesi Arthur
Dope Nation
Kwaw kesse
Manifest
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Medikal
Sarkodie
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
Kofi Kinaata
Fameye
Diana Hamilton
Samini
MOST POPULAR SONG
Oofeetso – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright
Things Fall Apart – Kofi Kinaata
W’asem – Diana Hamilton
Melissa – Shatta Wale
Shugah – Stonebwoy ft. Beenie Man
Nothing I Get – Fameye
Omo Ada (remix) – Medikal ft. Shatta Wale, Fella Makafui
Davi neba – Kawoula Biov ft. Patapaa
Zanku – Dope Nation
Toto rmx – Edem Ft. Davido
Stevie Wonder – Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale
REGGAE/DANCEHALLSONG
Me Mpaebo - Ras Kuuku
Tuff Seed - Stonebwoy
Aye Halfcast - Shatta Wale
Poverty - J Derobie
Reggae - Article wan
Obra - Samini
REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE
Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale
Epixode
Ras Kuuku
Samini
RAPPER OF THE YEAR
Medikal – Higher
Sarkodie – Legend
Strongman – Ups and Downs
Manifest – Ups and Downs
Flowking Stone – Let them know
Teephlow – God’s own
Eno Barony – Voice of Truth
Kwesi Arthur – New York State of mind
MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
DDT – Our Story – Dada Hafco ft Fameye
Da Maker – Melissa – Shatta Wale
MOG – Oofeetso- Sarkodie
B2- Nothing I get - Fameye
Nacee- Mpaebo – Nacee
GHANAIAN TRADITIONAL AND CULTURAL ACT
Wiyaala
King Ayisoba
Sherifa Gunu
Big Gad
Afro Moses
BEST AFRICAN ACT
Burna Boy
Diamond Platinum
Cassper Nyovest
Davido
Wizkid
Mr. Eazi
Rudebwoy
Afro B
US-based Afro-pop song of the Year
Bad Rmx – Yun Kobe ft. Fameye
3y3 d3 – Yaw Morocco
Obaa – Archipalago
Mempena – Kwesoul
Waist – Slymboy
Piesie – Myra Kay
Oforiwaa - Quayku Dsoul
Story – KayKay Amponsah ft. Clemento Suarez
Forgetti – Freddy X
Forever – Kobe Nyce
Maa Adwoa – Yung Theorry ft. Paul Noun
US-based Gospel Artiste of the Year
Millicent Yankey
Melody Frempong
Humphrey Tettey
Esther Afua Yirenkyi
Stella Addo
Fletcher Narh
Minister Ike
Fritz Oakley
Herty Corgie
US-based Best DJ of the Year
D.J Zag - Ohio
D.J Sabato - Virginia
D.J RB Nice – New York
D.J Frankie – Atlanta Georgia
D.J A1 – Philadelphia
D.J Wyse – Worcester MA
D.J G’Nyce – Bronx NY
