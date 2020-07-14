10
Music Tue, 14 Jul 2020

Ghana Music Awards USA unveils nominees

Ghana Music Awards Uk 2020 Official artwork for the event

It was a night of glitz and glamour as nominees for the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards-USA were unveiled on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

The event which was streamed live on Kofi TV to over 25,000 viewers from all over the globe saw performances from some of the biggest artistes in Ghana and the USA including Wendy Shay, Rudy Plus (formally of lifeline family) Qwaachi, SP Kofi Sarpong and Article Wan. Comedian DKB and TV/ radio personality KMJ hosted the event.

In an interview, Dennis Boafo, CEO of Don Music Production and GMA-USA said "Our sincere gratitude to the team that made it possible. We have accomplished the second phase of the project and we hope to finish the next phase, the awards night by November. All we are waiting for now is government easing restrictions on social gatherings, he said.

The communication director of GMA-USA, Kusi Mensah Capito during a live interview on Zoom also said the maiden edition of the awards scheme is likely to take place during the Thanksgiving weekend in November or possibly earlier.

The list of nominees is as follows:

NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Fameye

Sefa

Kofi Mole

Fantana

MOG music

Kawoula Biov

Iona

J.Derobie

Lord Paper

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Celestine Donkor

Ceccy Twum

SP Kofi Sarpong

Joyce Blessing

Akesse Brempong

Diana Hamilton

Joe Mettle

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Akwaboah – Gansta love

Kidi – Sugar Daddy

King Promise – Bra

Nacee- Mpaebo

Kuami Eugene – Ohemaa

Kojo Antwi – Bra

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Our Story – Dada Hafco ft. Fameye

Ohemaa – Kuami Eugene ft. Kidi

Things Fall Apart – Kofi Kinaata

Melissa – Shatta Wale

Sika – Adina

Bra – King Promise

Moonlight – Bless

Saara – Sarkodie ft. Efya

HIP LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Amanfuor Girls – Quamina MP ft. Medikal

Oofeetso – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright

Weather – Sista Afia ft. Medikal & Quamina MP

Zanku – Dope Nation

Nothing I Get – Fameye

Davi neba – Kawoula Biov ft. Patapaa

Bad Energy - Guru ft Kwesi Swat

BEST COLLABORATION

Amanfuor girls – Quamina MP ft. Medikal

Dondo (remix) – kwaw Kese ft. Skonki, Sarkodie, Medikal, Mr. Eazi

Saara – Sarkodie ft. Efya

Ololo – Stonebwoy ft. Teni

Weather- Sista Afia ft Medikal & Quamina MP

Stevie Wonder – Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale

Mea – Kelvyn Boy ft. Joey B

Nobody – Kwesi Arthur ft. Mr. Eazi

Omo Ada – Medikal ft. Fella Makafui and Shatta Wale

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

W’asem - Diana Hamilton

Agbebolo- Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon

Repent- Joyce Blessing

Di wo hene - Ceccy Twum ft Joe Mettle

Mpaebo – Nacee

Aseda Kesie- Piesie Esther

Crazy Love remix- Akesse Brempong ft Bernard Franklyn

Yawo – Bethel Revival choir

Mehia wo Jesu – Joe Mettle

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Dope Nation

R2Bees

Bethel Revival Choir

Keche

La Meme Gang

FEMALE VOCALIST

Efya – Saara

Joyce Blessing – Adam Nana

eShun- Handcuff

Ceccy Twum – Di Wo Hene

Diana Hamilton – Nsenkyerene Nyankopon

Celestine Donkor - Agbebolo

Sista Afia - Broken Heart

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE

Kidi

Dada Hafco

Kuami Eugene

Eshun

Kofi Kinaata

King Promise

Akwaboah

Adina

HIP LIFE/HIP HOP ARTISTE

Medikal

Sarkodie

Fameye

Quamina Mp

Kwesi Arthur

Dope Nation

Kwaw kesse

Manifest

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Medikal

Sarkodie

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

Kofi Kinaata

Fameye

Diana Hamilton

Samini

MOST POPULAR SONG

Oofeetso – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright

Things Fall Apart – Kofi Kinaata

W’asem – Diana Hamilton

Melissa – Shatta Wale

Shugah – Stonebwoy ft. Beenie Man

Nothing I Get – Fameye

Omo Ada (remix) – Medikal ft. Shatta Wale, Fella Makafui

Davi neba – Kawoula Biov ft. Patapaa

Zanku – Dope Nation

Toto rmx – Edem Ft. Davido

Stevie Wonder – Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale

REGGAE/DANCEHALLSONG

Me Mpaebo - Ras Kuuku

Tuff Seed - Stonebwoy

Aye Halfcast - Shatta Wale

Poverty - J Derobie

Reggae - Article wan

Obra - Samini

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE

Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

Epixode

Ras Kuuku

Samini

RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Medikal – Higher

Sarkodie – Legend

Strongman – Ups and Downs

Manifest – Ups and Downs

Flowking Stone – Let them know

Teephlow – God’s own

Eno Barony – Voice of Truth

Kwesi Arthur – New York State of mind

MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

DDT – Our Story – Dada Hafco ft Fameye

Da Maker – Melissa – Shatta Wale

MOG – Oofeetso- Sarkodie

B2- Nothing I get - Fameye

Nacee- Mpaebo – Nacee

GHANAIAN TRADITIONAL AND CULTURAL ACT

Wiyaala

King Ayisoba

Sherifa Gunu

Big Gad

Afro Moses

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Burna Boy

Diamond Platinum

Cassper Nyovest

Davido

Wizkid

Mr. Eazi

Rudebwoy

Afro B

US-based Afro-pop song of the Year

Bad Rmx – Yun Kobe ft. Fameye

3y3 d3 – Yaw Morocco

Obaa – Archipalago

Mempena – Kwesoul

Waist – Slymboy

Piesie – Myra Kay

Oforiwaa - Quayku Dsoul

Story – KayKay Amponsah ft. Clemento Suarez

Forgetti – Freddy X

Forever – Kobe Nyce

Maa Adwoa – Yung Theorry ft. Paul Noun

US-based Gospel Artiste of the Year

Millicent Yankey

Melody Frempong

Humphrey Tettey

Esther Afua Yirenkyi

Stella Addo

Fletcher Narh

Minister Ike

Fritz Oakley

Herty Corgie

US-based Best DJ of the Year

D.J Zag - Ohio

D.J Sabato - Virginia

D.J RB Nice – New York

D.J Frankie – Atlanta Georgia

D.J A1 – Philadelphia

D.J Wyse – Worcester MA

D.J G’Nyce – Bronx NY

Source: Elorm Kojo Ntumy, Contributor

