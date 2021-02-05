Ghana Music Awards organisers decide to lift Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy ban

Dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

The board of the Ghana Music Awards has “decided” to lift its ban on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

In a new interview, Robert Klah, Head of Public Events and Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse stated that the issue came up during its first meeting for the upcoming edition of the awards.



“It was in principle decided that the ban should be lifted,” remarked Klah to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.



He also added that an official announcement will be made after organisers meet with the artistes and their management teams.



“There is a reason why this altercation happened and you want to be sure that they don’t resurface. You want to have that kind of conversation to understand and agree on how things should move.”



Background

Stonebwoy pulled out a gun on stage minutes before he was supposed to make a speech for his record win at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards.



The announcement that he had won the “Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year’ category for the fifth consecutive time was met with displeasure by Shatta Wale.



Stonebwoy apologized on stage, and later released a press statement apologizing for “the part” his conduct played in the incident.



Organizers of the scheme, CharterHouse banned the two artistes indefinitely following the brawl, and asked them to return the plaques they won for awards on the night.