'Ghana Naija afrobeat war' erupts, celebrities vent on social media

Another heated argument has erupted between Ghana and Nigerian stakeholders following Asake’s successful concert at the O2 Arena.

The Nigerian singer sold out the 20,000-seater capacity O2 Arena in London, making him the latest African artiste to achieve this feat, after the likes of Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.



The concert, which took place on August 20, 2023, was Asake’s first time performing at the Arena, which is one of the largest and most prestigious indoor arenas in the world.



This feat has been well-celebrated by fans across social media; however, it has resuscitated the Afrobeats feud between Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes.



Asake’s much-talked-about success has compelled netizens to once again slam Ghanaian artistes for what they described as ‘crawling’ while their Nigerian peers are making great strides.



The pressure being mounted on Ghanaian artistes has compelled some celebrities to speak their minds.



In the wade of the discussion, some Ghanaian industry stakeholders have lamented sabotage from Nigerian stakeholders, who according to them, do not want Ghana to share in the overall global Afrobeat success.

This allegation has triggered some responses from Nigerian industry stakeholders on social media.



Notwithstanding the comparisons between Ghana and Nigerian fans across social media.



Check out the posts below:





????????‍????????????: Up and awake and we are in the trends again, post-Asake O2 Arena sold-out show last night.



He may be around for a little under 3 yrs but last night was clearly a product of what it means to have a plan/road map, consistency & discipline.



It only screams ‘it’s possible!’ — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) August 21, 2023

Asake oh my word.. When will Gh artistes reach this level? ????pic.twitter.com/wACQtQPR0s — Torgbuigà???????? (@Mr_Ceyram) August 20, 2023

Many Ghanaian Artistes can do this, perhaps even better if they get the needed funding, resources and support. No hate but put 10 Solid Ghanaians against these guys + with stagecraft, Ghana will ALWAYS PROVE BETTER. Problem say we no correct for this side so e no dey work for us! https://t.co/Uaa1RKyYUl — Elorm Beenie (@ElormBeenie) August 21, 2023

You people especially for this App take agenda comot all the value & worth of Artiste in this country , deppress & fraustrate us!!!! — Fameye (@Fameye) August 21, 2023

Instead of the comparisons, why don’t we support them ?



I am not an expert in this field but we can and we should. There has to be a way! — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) August 21, 2023

I use to think is an African problem saana is just this country — Fameye (@Fameye) August 21, 2023

This is nonesense ,



What pity card talks be this ..



For your information ,Nigerians put in the work and your artiste likes to impress so don’t come and cry here ..



Naija has done nothing wrong Mr .. Attackkkkkk!!!!!!???????????? pic.twitter.com/sKw0hsMsGq — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 21, 2023

