Ghana National Gospel Music Awards slated for February 20

The 4th edition of the awards scheme will be held at the Accra International Conference Center

Organizers of the annual Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have settled on Saturday 20th February to honor gospel musicians in Ghana and in the diaspora.

The 4th edition of the prestigious awards scheme will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



Global Expert Recoveries, organizers of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have also announced Steaman Heights as the headline sponsor for the 2020 edition with support from BTM Afrika, Rockson Ransford Hospital, MUSIGA, Jonab J. Services, UGN, and Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards.

Winners in various categories for this year’s awards will be determined by 40% public, Board 40%, and 20% Academy votes.



The first event in 2017 was won by Rev. Obaapa Christy. The scheme has so far held 3 years of successful events.