Ghana, Nigeria comparisions are unnecessary - Samini

Reggae/Dancehall musician, Samini

Award-winning Reggae/Dancehall musician Samini has voiced his concerns about the frequent comparisons between Ghanaian and Nigerian artists.

According to him, these comparisons are unfair and discriminating due to the vast difference in population sizes between the two countries.



Speaking on the Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM, Samini emphasized that it's challenging for Ghanaian artists to achieve the same level of success in terms of streams and views as their Nigerian counterparts because of the population gap between both countries.



He mentioned that an artist in Nigeria, with a much larger population base, can accumulate millions of streams in a short time, while it's not realistic for Ghanaian artists.



"With the country that I'm coming from and the number of people from my country, it's ridiculous to compare my number to an artiste that has several 10,000 people from his or her country.



“An artiste in Nigeria and an artiste in Ghana can't get the same one million streams in one hour,” he said.



Samini added that he doesn't personally find these comparisons bothersome. He prefers to create his music and focus on his audience, which continues to grow each year.

He also cited the example of Jamaican music, which, despite Jamaica's smaller population, has a global presence because its people are spread around the world.



ID/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum here



