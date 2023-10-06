Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in talks with Ghana Bloggers Association over income tax

Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah is the president of Bloggers Association of Ghana

President of the Bloggers Association of Ghana, Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah popularly known as Attractive Mustapha has confirmed that the association has had engagements with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on the latter's intention to tax income earned by the former.

Addressing a section of young bloggers at the airport, Attractive Mustapha said GRA's intention to tax them shouldn’t call for panic.



A few days back, GRA announced its readiness to start taxing bloggers and other professionals in the digital media space.



According to the President, the association and bloggers at large are not against taxation.

"We know our taxes are a major source of revenue to the government. Taxes help to advance development and grow the economy," he said.



"However, people always rise against taxes because they don’t see the development that they deserve or expect. Government should not only be interested in taxing us, rather, should look at how it can help grow those who ply the blogging profession," Attractive Mustapha urged.



He also called on the government to help them retrieve their money from Surfline which has taken the money of some members and has failed to refund it.