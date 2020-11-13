Ghana Social Media, Business and Creative Arts Awards slated for December 4

The event will be held at Golden Tulip, Accra

The first-ever Ghana Social Media, Business and Creative Arts Awards comes off on December 4 at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, CEO and founder of the awards, Ellis Dennis Adjei said the aim of the awards is primarily to project social media in Ghana.



“We intend to award excellence in the digital media space so we are looking at awarding bloggers, companies doing well in business through social media and celebrities doing well on social media,” he said.



According to Mr. Adjei, the upsurge of the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the fore the importance of doing business online with people advertising on Facebook and Instagram because they had been affected by the pandemic.



There are over 30 categories to be awarded among which is Best Social Media Blogger of The Year, Best Social Media Dancer of The Year, Celebrity Fashion Influencer of The Year, Trendy Social Media Programme of The Year, Vibrant Instagram Account of The Year, Vibrant Twitter Account of The Year and Best Online Web Series.

Others are Tiktok King, Tiktok Queen, Best YouTube Channel, Best Social Media Discovery of The Year, Best Social Media Comedian, Best Online Entrepreneur of The Year, Best Makeup/Stylist With Social Media Influence, Best Social Media Photo Model of The Year, Best Online Business of The Year, Best Online Product of The Year, Best Online Magazine of The Year among others.



According to Mr. Adjei, his outfit has deployed the services of the Accra Regional Police Command to provide security for the audience.



“There will also be entertainment by some yet-to-be-confirmed artistes. It will actually be a night of total fun and excitement as we bring you the first-ever Ghana Social Media, Business and Creative Arts Awards to usher us into the Christmas mood,” he stated.