Ghana Social Media and Creative Arts Awards among top events in Ghana

Ellis Adjei, CEO, Dolphin House Entertainment

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contributor

The Ghana Social Media Business and Creative Arts Awards (GSMBCA) 2020 has made it among the top 50 events organised Ghana in 2020.

GSMBCA beat the likes of the Vodafone Ghana Media Awards (VGMA), Golden Movie Awards Rapperholic and the Night of 1027 Laughs and Music among other events, to emerge the 19th best on the list which was put together by the Ghana Events Awards (GEA), Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority.



Reacting to the development, Chief Executive Officer of Dolphin House Production (DHP), organisers GSMBCA, Mr Ellis Adjei expressed gratitude to his fans and patrons of DHP events, saying the height could not have been achieved without the support of the public.



He explained that organising events during the outbreak of COVID-19 was not an easy but his outfit was able to carry out its tasks to the satisfaction of entertainment lovers and the public at large.

“This recognition has really encouraged me and given me hope that despite the virus still lurking around, we can still give off our best to sell Ghana to the rest of the world through event organisation,” he said.



Mr Adjei assured the public that the best from his outfit was yet to come as more mind-blowing programmes were in the pipeline for the year 2021.

