Ghana Tourism Authority, Beyond the Return Secretariat open applications for December events

Members of Beyond the Return Secretariat and Akwasi Agyeman in a group picture

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Beyond the Return (BTR) Secretariat have officially opened applications for event organizers and promoters to submit their proposals concerning the 2024 "December in Ghana" events.

This year marks the sixth edition of the campaign.



The announcement will give visitors ample time to plan their trip and coordinate the activities and festivals they wish to include in their activities for December.



Since 2019, Ghana has led the charge in changing the narrative about the African experience and has solidified the country as the top holiday destination on the continent through "December in Ghana" and the Year of Return initiatives.



"December in Ghana" has been a strong drive for tourism, economic impact, and branding Ghana as the centre of the world.



The event is coordinated by the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Beyond the Return (BTR) Secretariat, under the auspices of the National Steering Committee.

They invite all interested event organizers seeking to have their programs endorsed as an official event for December in Ghana to submit a formal proposal to the team.



Proposals should be for events taking place from November 15, 2024, through January 15, 2025. The office is encouraging event organizers to create events that bring together the global African diaspora, continental Africans, and the local Ghanaian community.



Annabelle McKenzie, Director of the Beyond the Return Secretariat, said, “Ghana has seen tremendous growth in tourism, bridging the gap between Ghana and the historical diaspora, and unifying Africans due to the Year of Return and Beyond the Return. The Secretariat is well prepared for the 6th year of December in Ghana and is excited to work with event organizers and key stakeholders.”



The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, urged event organizers to partner with the authority and the steering committee to “unlock the potential of Ghana as a leisure destination and turn dreams into lasting legacies. Together, let’s shape the future of travel and make Ghana’s December an unforgettable experience.”



All proposals must be submitted before Tuesday, April 30, 2024, using the official form at this link: https://forms.gle/tJgr7nfiXkbKJWbU7.

The form can also be found on the Beyond the Return website at: www.beyondtheturngh.com



Beyond the Return is a ten-year initiative under the theme "A Decade of African Renaissance and a Foundation of Seven Pillars." Each pillar is significant in the mission of continued engagement with the African diaspora, continental Africans, and Ghanaians.



The seven pillars are: Experience Ghana, Celebrate Ghana, Give Back Ghana, Invest in Ghana, Brand Ghana, Diaspora Pathways to Ghana, and Promote Pan-African Heritage and Innovation.



All event organizers must consider how their event aligns with at least one of the foundational pillars.