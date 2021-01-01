Ghana Tourism Authority rewards first winner of Travel, See Snap and Win contest

Vanessa Appiah, first winner of the Travel, See, Snap and Win contest

Source: Gabla Kwame, Contributor

The Ghana Tourism Authority has rewarded a Facebook user, Vanessa Appiah as the first winner of the ongoing Travel, See, Snap and Win contest.

On Wednesday, December 30, the Tourism Authority presented a domestic air ticket to the selected winner for the first week of the ongoing ‘Travel, See, Snap and Win’ contest.



According to Vanessa, who was excited about the reward; this would be her first time of travelling on an aeroplane and she hopes to have an exciting flight.



"I’m very excited to be the first person to win this competition. That’s Travel, See, Snap and Win contest. I urge each and everyone to join this competition to win yourself freebies such as free hotel stays. This is my air ticket. I’m going to fly. Since this is the first time I’m going to sit in an Airplane, I thank the Ghana Tourism Authority’’ she said.



Earlier, the Tourism Authority launched the Travel and Win contest to reward deserving Ghanaians for visiting local tourist sites and hospitality centres.

So far, the contest has received over a hundred entries across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



The contest is open to any Ghanaian above the age of 18. To participate, you are to visit any Tourist or Hospitality site of your choice, take a picture or video of yourself and post it on your social media handles with a catchy caption and the hashtag #Travelseesnapandwin. You are also requested to tag the Ghana Tourism Authority’s social media accounts in your post.



Every week, winners will be selected based on their engagements and how catchy their captions are. At the end of the whole contest, 3 grand winners will be selected and given some wonderful prizes. Some of the prizes include free 5-star hotel stays, made-in-Ghana goods, vouchers, airtime and restaurant treats.



The contest will last till the 31st of January, 2021. For more information, you can send messages across the various Ghana Tourism Authority social media handles. Facebook (@ghanatourismauthority), Instagram (@ghanatourismauthority) and Twitter (@ghanatourismGTA)

