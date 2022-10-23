Ghana Tourism Authority set to release list of activities happening in December by first week of November

Ghana Tourism Authority Boss, Akwasi Agyemang

About three months ago, the Ghana Tourism Authority officially launched the "December in GH" campaign at the La Palm Royal Beach in Accra.

According to the tourism authority, the campaign is intended to solidify Ghana's grounds as a tourism destination for travellers and tourists during the festive season.



On the back of that, the Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, has revealed that the tourism authority will finally outdoor all activities scheduled to take place in Ghana during the festive season by the first week of November.



"The Ghana Tourism Authority, under the leadership of Mr. Akwasi Agyemang, is putting in place measures to ensure that in the first week of November, events and activities will be unleashed to the general public," he said.



In an interview with Ola Michaels on Peace FM's entertainment review show, Kofi Atta explained that new events are being designed daily, so the tourism authority has decided to wait until November to collate all the programs before outdooring them.

"So many events are still coming. And there is a committee that reviews them. And then make sure they are put on the list of events and activities which we have for December in GH", he added.



Kofi Atta noted that a formal ceremony would be held to outdoor the lineup of activities.



"We will do a formal ceremony to unleash the events out".