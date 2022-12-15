5
'Ghana boys, don't try' - LilWin warns as he outdoors first daughter

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor LilWin is filled with joy over the birth of his first daughter with his current wife, Maame Serwaa.

The new mother in a series of TikTok videos announced that they had welcomed their third child together who is a girl.

The popular Ghanaian actor who is a father to five sons in an Instagram post on Thursday, December 15 officially confirmed the latest addition to their family with a warning to all men.

"Ghana boys don’t try because am mad," read the cation of a video that captured LilWin's precious baby.

In May this year, LilWin shared photos from his customary marriage with Maame Serwaa.

Check out the video below:

