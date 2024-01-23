Ghana cannot be better than Nigeria in terms of comedy - Foster Romanus

Foster Romanus is a Ghanaian stand-up comedian

Popular Ghanaian stand-up comedian Foster Romanus has stated that the consistent comparisons between the Ghanaian and Nigerian comedy industry is unnecessary as they will always be far ahead in comedy.

Speaking on a live discussion on Bryt TV, Foster Romanus, whose real name is Foster Owusu Amponsah, said that he does not feel bothered by the comparison between Ghanaian and Nigerian comedians because he respects and admires the Nigerians as his mentors and role models.



"For me, it doesn't really get to me, because when we started comedy or stand-up comedy, the Nigerians were there. When Ghanaians are saying that, I tell them to say the comparison is bad because there is no way we can say we are better than them.



“We are better in our own fields. But these people are people we look up to. When we started comedy, Basket Mouth's name was already all across Ghana. He will forever be a big brother, a person I look up to and all the other names. So it's a comparison because fans have ways of doing that," he said.



He added that the Nigerian comedians have influenced and motivated him and his colleagues to work harder and improve their craft, and that he always appreciates them whenever he meets them.



"But the real story is that these people are people who influenced what we did. And they also sort of motivated us. When I put more work into mine, what you mean is that they can call me to another person or another place, or I can be on the same platform with them. Anytime I meet our Nigerian counterparts, I appreciate them, and I tell them how we have been influenced one way or another" he said.



Foster Romanus, who is also a radio and TV presenter, an actor and an MC, said that he is proud to be a Ghanaian comedian and that he will continue to support and promote Ghanaian comedy.

Watch the video below





ID/OGB