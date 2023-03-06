Ghana celebrates 66th Independence Day with a grand display of culture and national pride

Cultural troop captured at the grounds

On March 6, 2023, Ghana celebrated its 66th Independence Day with a grand display of culture, showcasing the nation's rich heritage and diversity in the Volta Region.

The event was held at Adaklu Park and was attended by dignitaries, government officials, and Ghanaians from all walks of life.



The cultural display was one of the most significant features of the event, and it included various performances, such as traditional dances, music, and poetry recitals.



The performances were a celebration of Ghana's unique culture, which is made up of over 100 ethnic groups, each with its own customs, traditions, and language.



One of the highlights of the cultural display was the parade of traditional chiefs, who came dressed in their colourful regalia, representing their respective tribes.



The chiefs were accompanied by their entourage, who chanted traditional songs and played musical instruments.

Another notable cultural display was the fashion show, which showcased Ghana's traditional clothing, such as woven Voltarian kente.



The fashion show featured both modern and traditional designs, highlighting the versatility and beauty of Ghanaian fashion.



Apart from the cultural display, the event also featured speeches from government officials and other dignitaries, who highlighted Ghana's achievements in various sectors of the economy, such as education, health, and infrastructure development.



The speeches were aimed at inspiring Ghanaians to work together towards the country's development.























ADA/OGB