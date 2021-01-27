Ghana changed my mindset about Africa – Patapaa’s Wife

Muscian Patapaa and wife Liha Miller

Patapaa’s newly wedded wife Liha Miller has made some damning revelations about how German TV stations deliberately engage in painting Africa black.

Speaking to Zion Felix in an interview together with her husband, Liha revealed that before she came to Africa, for the first time to see her boyfriend Patapaa, her mother was very scared adding that there were unending calls between herself and Patapaa and his family in order to ensure she was safe.



Liha said she had an entirely different mindset before coming to Africa. Due to her uncertainty about the continent, she narrated that she had a tall packing list including mosquito nets and sprays thinking she wouldn’t get such products here in Ghana.

She, however, blamed German TV stations for not showing them the true picture of Africa. She revealed that all German televisions channels show about Africa are bushes and dirty places.



Liha Miller thanked her husband Patapaa Amisty for letting her come to Ghana to see the place for herself.