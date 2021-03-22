Ghana has amazing culture, hospitality – Accra City Hotel GM to tourists

General Manager of the Accra City Hotel, Roman Krabel has called on travelers to add Ghana to their bucket list.

According to him, the country boasts of amazing cultures hence the need for people to visit.



“Ghana has something special to offer. It is a business country for foreigners who are doing a lot of businesses here and it is a tourist site. Ghana is everything,” he told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview.



The hotel manager also appealed to all and sundry to embrace the vaccination program rolled out by the government to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



“My message is very simple. Please come and visit us, do not be afraid. I am also a foreigner and sometimes I go home too. I am very sure that very soon it will be a requirement that one can only fly into any country in the world if you have the vaccine.



“Yes COVID-19 is real, it may never go away yet we have to live with it”

African countries have started mass Covid inoculation drives using vaccines supplied through a scheme set up to share doses fairly with poorer nations.



Ghana was the first to benefit from 600,000 vaccine doses under the UN-backed Covax distribution initiative, with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo receiving the first jab earlier this month.



After taking his shot, Akufo-Addo urged people to get inoculated and not to believe conspiracy theories casting doubt on the efficacy of vaccines.

















