‘Ghana has just four superstars unlike Nigeria’ – Michael Blackson

Ghanaian-American comedian, Michael Blackson

Michael Blackson has opined that Ghana can boast of a few superstars unlike Nigeria where one may lose count.

Buttressing his point, the Ghanaian-American comedian, identified only four Ghanaian music superstars namely; Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif.



He made this statement in a discussion with the ‘Drink Champs’ podcast, where he introduced his first act, Gambo, and predicted that he is going to be the fifth.



Blackson said although Ghana is the hub of tourism in Africa, (the Dubai of Africa), the country has lost the ‘hub of afrobeats music’ title to Nigeria.



“Nigeria has all the stars. Nigeria is like the New York of music in Africa and Ghana is like the Dubai of Africa I can only count about four superstars in Ghana. We have Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif. I want to make Gambo the fifth star and that’s why I signed him,” Michael Blackson said.



Why Nigeria is touted as the hub of Afrobeats

The Nigerian music industry has since blossomed, particularly, with the arrival of new acts and an increase in quality and lyrical content.



Asides from one of the country’s superstars, Burna Boy, winning a Grammy Award, artistes from that country have continually sold-out stadiums across the world as their songs have gone global.



From topping global charts to earning hundreds of millions of streams on digital platforms, these Nigerian musicians have in recent times broken the frontiers of afro music.



Not forgetting breakout stars and new artistes who have provided a fresh feel to the afrobeats genre.



Watch the video below:

