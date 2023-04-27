Ghana has thrown millions into sports, what has it earned us? - George Quaye quizzes

Actor, George Quaye

Ghanaian actor and director, George Quaye has called on the government to turn its attention to the creative industry by equally investing money into the sector just like they do for sports.

In his view, the sports sector has failed to make any returns considering the millions of dollars the government has pumped into the ministry at the neglect of creatives.



"Any country that invests a bit more in one side as against the other has lost the plot from the beginning and in Ghana, we have consistently thrown tons of cash into sports. What has it earned us? Let's be honest about it, what have we gained from it? I am not sitting here saying we should stop investing in sports, no. I am saying let us just think a little bit," he charged in an interview on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty on April 25.



Highlighting ways by which leadership of the country can benefit from both sectors which he explained served the same purpose, Mr Quaye, the CEO of Imagebureau, cited countries like the USA and Barbados as those cashing out from revenues derived from sports and creative arts.



"To me, sports and creative arts are the same. Sports is entertainment, sports is creativity, and sports is arts; that is why countries like Barbados, when you look at their tourism ministry, they call it the Ministry of Creative, Economy and Sports. A lot of countries merge these two because they really and truly it is the same. You are offering fun and entertainment," he disclosed.



He added that the Akufo-Addo administration made a lot of promises to creatives



but has failed to deliver after two terms in office.

"I am disappointed because look, there is a lot that we all expected from the president of the republic because the promises were a lot...it will be a blatant lie to say they are doing great, however, all is not lost, they have 2 years left," he added.



OPD/BB