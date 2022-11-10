Ghana is in serious crisis; people are suffering - Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

Sarkodie has acknowledged that Ghana is facing a very serious economic crisis, but he still believes that the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will deliver.

According to the award-winning artiste on 3Music TV, citizens are going through so much to survive.



“Of course, the country is worse. We are in a serious crisis. People are suffering a lot,” he emphasised on November 10, 2022.



After being slammed for keeping mute over the seemingly poor living conditions of Ghanaian,s and somewhat contributing to the hardships as a result of his ‘Nana toaso’ statement during the 2020 general elections, Sarkodie has again stood by his statement.



“What I said he [Nana Addo] should ‘toaso’, I stand by it because I think I benefitted from Free Education directly and I have the right to say I endorse that because this is directly.



“My mom has these girls we’ve been supporting. At first, she would call, asking me to help. I am not saying it is much but just the fact that I am not even hearing that, it came from that place and I was specific about what I was endorsing,” he disclosed.





Watch this episode of E-Forum below.











ADA/BOG