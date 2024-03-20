Ghana is rich yet we are poor in leadership - Hassan Ayariga

Politician and leader of the All People’s Congress

Ghanaian politician and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga, has called for a total overhaul in the leadership of Ghana's creative industry.

According to him, such a change could significantly enhance the sector's performance and revenue generation.



Dr. Hassan Ayariga said this in an interview on Hitz FM, where he illustrated how new leadership could revive a struggling entity, leading to increased value and financial success.



“What are the leaders? What are the structures? The creative industry needs an overhaul in leadership. We ‘Ghana’ are rich, but poor in leadership’.



“Ghana is lost, and it is really sad. Somebody needs to find her. We don’t even believe in the Ghanaian potential anymore because the country has been taken over by foreigners.”



Ayariga also expressed concern over Ghana's diminishing self-reliance, attributing economic and financial instability to external influences and a departure from the country's foundational ideals.

He also lamented the current state of neo-colonialism in Ghana and urged the youth in the creative industry to embrace originality and innovation, stating that creativity is not just an art but an expression of love and power.



“We are becoming the 21st-century slaves, neo-colonialism, and that is what late President Kwame Nkrumah said. Politicians do not understand even though they are the cause of it, but it is happening. You don’t partner and everything is being taken away from you,” he stated.



Ayariga believes Ghana can achieve the kind of success seen in places like Dubai by applying creativity rather than copying trends.



“If you copy, you become second, but if you are creative in the arts industry, you become so good, and that’s why Dubai is doing so well," he added.



