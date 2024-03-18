Ghana is sick, there’s no plan B - Prophet Kofi Oduro reacts to internet disruptions

The head pastor of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has criticised the governance of the country following recent internet disruptions that have posed challenges to businesses and individuals.

He believes that it is important for the country to have backup plans in place for every possible scenario. This way, if the primary plan fails, there are already other options that can be used.



He added that the current situation is a security threat to the nation.



He was angry about the fact that Ghana did not have contingency plans in place to help citizens during internet disruptions. These disruptions have brought many organizations and institutions to a standstill, causing a lot of inconvenience to people.



“What is happening in the internet space is a security threat. If someone plans to do a coup d’etat this is a good time because everybody has been shut down. There must always be a plan B and C for everything.



"Even with the ministry work, there is a plan B and C at all times. How can you tell me there is a cable from Portugal that has been cut? This is a sick nation because Ghana does not have a plan,” he said in a video shared by Trends GH TV on their Youtube channel and sighted by GhanaWeb.



He made the statement on the back of recent cuts in undersea fibre optic cables, which have significantly impacted mobile network operations since March 14, leading to widespread internet outages across the nation.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has served notice to the public that the four subsea cables from Ghana to Europe through Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal are still out of service.



The outfit has also indicated that it will take about five weeks for the internet issues to be resolved and return to normalcy.



Watch the video below







SB/OGB