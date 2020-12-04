'Ghana is too big to have only one queen' - Mona4Reall as she releases new single

Ghanaian female celebrity Mona Montrage who is trending across social media, after the release of her maiden hit song 'Badder than' is fast becoming a multi-talented entertainer.

Mona4Real who released her first single last Friday, November 27, 2020, has since received lots of positive comments for it.



She officially launched the song in a plush ceremony witnessed by several showbiz Industry giants including Shatta Wale, Becca, Sister Derby, Shatta Bandle, Pay Day, D-black, and many others.



When asked during an interview at the event whether she intends to kick out the likes of Efya, Becca, and other top female musicians, she responded by saying "Ghana is too big, so there is the need for us to have a lot of queens?"



Mona added that her song does not in any way mean she is better than her other female colleagues.

Watch the video below:







