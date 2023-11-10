0
Ghana loses out on 2024 Grammy nomination, netizens reacts

Grammy Awards Logo.jpeg 2024 Grammy Awards

Fri, 10 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite high expectations from fans, no Ghanaian names were included in the nominees' list for the prestigious 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Notable Ghanaian acts, including Black Sherif and Stonebwoy, were snubbed despite their albums being widely praised and having the potential to compete in the new Best African Music Performance category.

Prior to the release of the nominee list, artistes like MOG Music and Amaarae were reported to be considered for the Grammys.

However, with the release of the official nominee list for the 2024 Grammys, no Ghanaian acts were featured, leaving the social media landscape shocked and disappointed.

Many speculated the absence of Ghanaian names was due to a lack of push or lobbying from the acts.

Others saw it as a lack of support, promotion and recognition for the Ghanaian music industry, others saw the absence as a wake-up call to the Ghanaian industry to do better.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com