Ghana misses Mona4Real - Fancy Gadam

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Mujahid Ahmed Bello, popularly known as Fancy Gadam, has shown his support for Mona Faiz Montrage, aka Mona4Real, who has been embroiled in a series of legal challenges since 2022.

Mona4Real was accused of participating in a $2 million romance scam, arrested in the UK in January 2022, and extradited to the US in February 2023, where she is currently facing charges of wire fraud, money laundering, receipt of stolen money, and conspiracy.



In a recent interview with Bryt TV, Fancy Gadam wore a shirt with a picture of Mona4Real on it and stated that the gesture was to show support for Mona4Real.



“The whole of Ghana misses her so much, so I am repping her,” he said.



When asked about his relationship with her, Fancy Gadam said he isn’t just a fan or a friend, saying, “She is my sister, and we are missing her.”



Fancy Gadam further disclosed that he misses Mona4Real, and the whole of Ghana misses her too. He assured everyone that Mona4Real is safe and that he has spoken to her several times.

“She's safe, I know she's safe wherever she is. I talk to her whenever I get the chance,” he said.



