Ghana movie industry is really dead - Beverly Afaglo

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo

Veteran Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Beverly Afaglo has revealed that the Ghanaian movie industry is indeed dead as many have speculated.

Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV on Saturday August 5, 2023, she said the only Ghanaian productions being done are on contract from media houses like Akwaaba Magic.



“We were holding on to hope that it will get better…but truth be told, the industry is really dead. I was discussing this with Eddie Nartey about movies in general and who and who are working, who is even producing. And we realized that lately, Akwabaa Magic is the only one still producing.



“If you’re looking for producers that are still working, Selassie Ibrahim is producing movies and series, but she was contracted by Akwaabaa Magic, Shirley is working but was contracted by Akwaabaa Magic, Ivan Kwashiga is working because of Akwaabaa Magic. So if Akwaabaa Magic is not working, there is nothing going on,” she said.



She added that many industry players have attempted to revive the industry but to no avail and that investors end up with losses.



“Individual actors who decide to become producers try but they quit. There is nothing going on. Even individuals who invest in the movie industry do not get their money back.” She added.





