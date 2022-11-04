Ghana movie industry not dead; people are watching our films - Socrate Sarfo discloses

Chairman of the Classification Department of the National Film Authority (NFA), Socrate Sarfo

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

The Chairman of the Classification Department of the National Film Authority (NFA), Socrate Sarfo, has debunked claims that the Ghana movie industry is dead.

According to him, the film industry is vibrant, and Ghanaians are watching local movies just like in the previous days.



Speaking on MYABC TV's 'Bekyeremu' Show hosted by Gordon Asare-Bediako, the NFA Chairman indicated that the perception that the local movie industry has collapsed is wrong. The industry is working alright, but its market value has declined.



As per him, the filmmakers themselves have destroyed their market.



"Ghana movie industry isn't dead, people are watching our movies, but the market has been destroyed. We (filmmakers) have destroyed the structure and dynamics to sell our movies."



He explained that earlier, movie producers were making huge sales from their films until the market got spoiled when they started giving their movies to TV stations.



"Previously, we used to sell 100,000 copies of our movies in Accra Opera Square.

If you release one film, you can sell about 100,000 copies in Accra. Every week, at least we released about five movies and were able to sell 100,000 within one month...Producers were able to get GHc 2.5 million out of these sales in Accra alone, not to talk about Kumasi."



But, "out of ignorance, we left the structure by which we use to sell our films, we did things to destroy our market. After that, stupidity kept us there to continue doing what was wrong.



"As we speak, you can't even sell 1000 copies. I have four different films in possession, but I won't release them because I can't even sell 1000 copies... There's no way I will get my money back if I produce a single movie."



As per him, the major reason for the depreciation of their market value is the decision by filmmakers to sell their movies to free-to-air TV stations to show.



He said the telecast of local movies on TV has adversely collapsed the market because no consumer is willing to buy a movie knowing very well that he or she will get it on a free-to-air TV channel, and they (filmmakers) have themselves to blame.