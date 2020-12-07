Ghana music is blessed to have me – Tic

Tic has said that the Ghana music industry is blessed to have him and should be proud of him.

Speaking in an interview with Angel Sports, he said that he has been relevant from his era up to this time which no other musician has done before.



“My time there were so many of us but there are few who are still relevant and creating hit songs which I’m one of them. I will say the Ghana music is blessed to have someone like me,” he said.



When asked by the host Saddick Adams if the young artist show him that respect when they see him around.

He said: “Not all of them do and you can’t blame them because that is human nature, but a few do shows and give you the respect. Respect is the key if you want to stay long in the industry.”



Talking about sports, he said that he is a fan of Asante Kotoko and he will love to see them do their best in the CAF confederation cup and the Ghana Premier League.