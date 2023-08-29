Ghana music is losing its touch - Medikal

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has recently voiced his deep concerns regarding the state of the country's music industry.

Sharing his thoughts via a tweet on August 26, Medikal pointed out that the industry is gradually losing its artistic essence due to pressure from specific groups and individuals.



Medikal added that this pressure to produce hit songs and outdo each other has led to an alarming obsession with achieving commercial success at any cost.



“Ghana music is slowly losing its touch and sauce due to loads of pressure exerted by certain groups of people. The focus of fun and entertainment is gradually being swayed from entertainment to a target/goal, N/B Music Nobi competition," he said.



Medikal's comment echoes a growing discourse within the music space. This issue has gained ground amid the significant success of Nigerian artistes like Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Asake, who have held historic concerts abroad.



These achievements have sparked discussions about the factors contributing to the divergence in trajectory between the two countries' music scenes.

