Ghana music shall prosper: Shatta Wale holds meeting with Obuor

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and former MUSIGA president, Bice Osei Kuffour

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has indicated that structures in the music industry need to function properly to cushion musicians who are currently not benefiting from their craft.

According to the SM Boss, royalties due Ghanaian musicians are not being paid; this he says has made many artistes "poor". He added that many of his colleagues have to tend to the little monies generated from streams on digital platforms as their source of income when they are not playing shows.



On a quest for a solution to the unending challenges faced by musicians in Ghana, Shatta Wale has revealed that he had a meeting with the former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obuor over the weekend.



He thanked Obuor for his wise counsel while indicating in his post that Ghana music shall proper.



The post sighted by GhanaWeb reads: “Great advice from my ex- president of the musicians union last weekend…Thanx big bro ???????? @obourbice ?? #Ghanamusicshallprosper.”



Following the president announcement of the selection of deputy minister for his second administration, Shatta Wale has opposed the appointment of Mark Okraku Mantey as the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Arts.



According to him, Mr Okraku is not fit to occupy the said position taking a look at his track record in the entertainment industry.



“I swear, If I hear that Okraku Mantey has been nominated as Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, I would be forced to form a political party which will oppose the current government because Mark Okraku has no knowledge which will help push the industry forward.”



“Let Mark Okraku come and tell us the kind of change he has brought to the Creative industry all these years he has been there? He’s part of Mentor and how many of those people have left music and have now left music and are doing their private business?” Shatta questioned.