Ghana owes Amakye Dede, Ampadu & others - Shatta Wale

Highlife legend, Amakye Dede

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, believes that the country owes a big debt to music legends such as Amakye Dede, Nana Ampadu, Daddy Lumba, and others.

Shatta Wale, is currently running a campaign for proper structures to be put in place for musicians and other creatives to enjoy the royalties on their craft.



He stated that some of the music legends like Amakye Dede and his colleagues would have been living big if they had received royalties for their numerous albums.



Shatta Wale made this statement during a live Facebook video monitored by GhanaWeb.



Wale called on his colleagues to help him fight for what is due them because they deserve every bit of it.

"Come out and let us collect our royalties. Don't come and fight for me Shatta Wale, come and fight for your own royalties because this country owes us."



"This country owes Amakye Dede, Ampadu, Lumba, KK Kabobo, and all the musicians I have known in Ghana. So we have to stand on so the country can pay us the debts owed us," Shatta Wale ended.



Watch the video below from minute 21:



