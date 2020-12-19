Ghana radio makes you feel like we have only 4 artistes -Trigmatic

Rapper Trigmatic

Rap sensation Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro- Agyei, widely recognized as Trigmatic has expressed concern about how radio stations are gradually causing the music scene in Ghana to look like only four artistes are in the country.

Interviewed on eTV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show by Foster Romanus, he mentioned that Ghanaian radio stations make it look like there are only four artistes, explaining that they do play the songs of Ghanaian artistes, however, the problem is with the circulation of the songs.



“Sometimes, you listen to Ghana radio and it’s as if we have only four artistes in the whole of Ghana. It’s like we don’t have people doing Afro-fusion, soul, Afro-jazz and other genres. It’s like with all our sounds, there’s just four people and when they fade, we pick a new four”, he said.

The rapper used Joey B as an example, saying that Joey is an amazing artiste with a very unique sound and variety in style yet he does not have all his songs being played all over, and not as much as some other artistes in the game, which in his view is not right.



The rapper advised that radio stations should try to play local songs more, in different genres and of different artistes so that Ghanaians can feel the variety and uniqueness in each artiste’s sound and in each genre.