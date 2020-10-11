Ghana’s Abedi Pele is my inspiration – Kofi Mole

Afrobeat and hip hop artiste, Kofi Mole

Afrobeat and hip hop artiste Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah known by the stage name Kofi Mole, eulogises football legend Abedi Pele as “his inspiration and one of the biggest Ghana icons”.

The 2019 3Music Awards Next Rated Act, has a song titled ‘Abedi Pele’ in which he talks about he being an Africa champion and legend, just like the Maestro who never misses a strike.



According to the winner of the 2020 VGMA Hip Hop Song of The Year, after reading and watching a lot of Abedi’s stories and videos, he has always been inspired by his humble beginning to reaching the top level in football, an amazing story of a true icon and worth emulating.



The “Aposor Gangsta” recounts the reason behind his song Abedi Pele.

“I titled my song Abedi Pele because the Maestro inspires my lot,” he said Friday, on Sports Salad with Angel 102.9 Fm’s Saddick Adams.



He added: “Abedi Pele is a legend and one of Ghana’s biggest icon in history. I compare the strides he made on the pitch to the impact I am also making. Though he is way ahead of me. I was amazed when I saw a picture of Abedi Pele in dreadlocks. I just saw myself in him. I put his story alongside mine and inspired mention to write my Abedi Pele song. I met Abedi at the airport and it was a surreal moment for me.”



Interestingly, the Makoma hit maker is a staunch Accra Hearts of Oak fan who is hoping to one day compose a song for the rainbow family.