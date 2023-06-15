Ghana’s Brock Royal family founder becomes first African to own world’s most expensive car

The $8m worth Mercedes top-range sports car

One of Ghana's affluent families, the Brock Royal Family, has scored another feat by becoming the first family in Ghana and Africa to own the most expensive car in the world – A Maybach Exelero.

The $8m worth Mercedes top-range sports car generated discussions in the media space following the exceptional attention the American and Canadian Embassies accorded its arrival in Ghana.



To the Brock Royal family founder, who prefers to be unnamed to keep a low profile and is also the CEO of a chain of multi-national companies, the value of the Maybach Exelero is way above musician Davido's newly-acquired Maybach S680 \Virgil Abloh Edition.



Responding to why people are making a lot of 'noise' about the Nigerian musician's car the young CEO declined flaunting his wealth, saying, "I don't compete with boys."



Records suggest that only ten of the $8m worth Maybach Exelero was manufactured worldwide, with Jay Z, as one of the few owners.



The one owned by the Brock Royal Family founder is the only one in Africa and was acquired from Microsoft giant Bill Gates' business associate.

Recently, Forbes published the Brock Royal Family as one of the top five richest families in Ghana.



The $8m worth sports ride stirred two foreign embassies to react, and as a result tracked its destination.



The operation search mounted by the two embassies in Accra tracked the car at Trasacco in one of the fleets of houses belonging to the owner of the customized sports car in question-founder and father of the Brock Royal family.



It was revealed that about 30 luxurious cars were parked at the plush Trasacco mansion during the search.



Consequently, the car was impounded by security officials from the Embassies on Tuesday but later released it on Sunday after realizing how wealthy the Brock royal family is.

It has also emerged that the Brock Royal family owns several properties in Ghana and abroad worth millions of dollars.



Ghana has benefited from the charity works of the Brock Royal family for close to two decades and counting.



