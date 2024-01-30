Ghana's Evans Aryee sets new weightlifting Guinness World Record

Ghanaian powerlifter and strongman Evans Nana Ekow Aryee

Ghanaian powerlifter and strongman Evans Nana Ekow Aryee, affectionately called Evans the Hulk, has his name written in the Guinness World Records (GWR) book.

The Belgian-based athlete has received a Guinness World Records certificate for the fastest 400kg incline frame carry over 10 meters in just 8.07 seconds.



The feat took place on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy, on 26 January 2024.



In 2022, during the Strongman Championship in Romania, Evans the Hulk was ranked 6th, with a total point of 34 versus 48 by the winner K. B. Ruiter of the Netherlands.



In June of that same year, he rose as the first runner-up in the East Flanders Strongest competition held in Belgium, automatically qualifying for the popular Belgium's Strongest Man competition.

The East Flanders Strongest competition included a truck-pull of 18 tonnes and a long last-man-standing with 140 kg, for both of which Evans came first.



By his admission, Evans Nana Ekow Aryee, was "in Adisadel College around 2014," where "I used to throw shot-put and discus for my school".



Evans Aryee dreams to represent Ghana at the Olympic games.