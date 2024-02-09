Ghana’s economy retiring music artistes faster than they should – Okyeame Kwame

Award-winning musician, Kwame Nsiah-Apau, Okyeame Kwame

Award-winning musician, Kwame Nsiah-Apau also known by the stage name Okyeame Kwame says Ghana’s music industry is dying faster due to the bad economy artistes have to grapple with.

This comes on the back of older artistes in the developed countries doing so well such as the best new artistes at the Grammys over 39 years, the best hip pop star also went to 43-year-old artist among others.



Speaking on Star Chat with Bola Ray, Okyeame Kwame stated that the reason for older artistes doing so well outside and not in Ghana is because of the economic situation.



“You can’t indulge in art unless you grow and feed yourself. Because I have never seen a hungry boy looking at the sunset and saying that it is a beautiful sunset.



“Bola when you have a broken leg you don’t think of anything other than to heal that pain. So for us Africans, we have sort of relegated our economy and given it to the white man to do what they want with it,” Okyeame stated.

He continued: “We can’t enjoy the sunset, we can’t taste food, that’s why our fashion is not going anywhere. Hiplife couldn’t survive because of the economy.”



He however added that successive governments have helped but “it is woefully inadequate.”



Okyeame also advised that something must be done to turn things around in the Ghanaian music industry.