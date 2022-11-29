Ghana's hardship is leading many into depression - Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson has failed to understand why the government decided to impose more taxes on citizens at a time when many are suffering in poverty amid a high inflation rate.

According to Lydia who believes that times are hard, several Ghanaians are battling depression due to the bad economy coupled with the high cost of living.



"When you think about how hard things are in this country, it can easily send you into depression. In fact I’m almost certain a majority of us are battling depression; we just force ourselves through it each day. Worse is that we’re being led by people who don’t care," she tweeted on November 28.



In a separate post that also highlighted the plight of Ghanaians, the actress who has been vocal about issues that affect citizens listed a number of things that continue to drain the pocket of many.



"A lot of people are unemployed, those who aren’t, barely make enough to survive each month. Between transportation, accommodation and food, you barely have enough for anything else. But your leaders believe, let’s TAX them some more," said.



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta at the 2023 Budget Reading announced that government has reviewed upwards the Value Added Tax (VAT) by 2.5 percent.



Speaking in Parliament on November 24, Mr Ofori-Atta said: “Mr Speaker, the demand for roads has become the cry of many communities in the country. Unfortunately, with the current economic difficulties and the absence of a dedicated source of funding for road construction, it is difficult to meet these demands. In that regard, we are proposing the implementation of new revenue measures. The major one is an increase in the VAT rate by 2.5 percentage points. This will be complemented by a major compliance programme to ensure that we derive the maximum yields from existing revenue handles.”

