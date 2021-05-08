Ghana’s music industry is growing – Austria based Musician

Frank Keys, says the Ghanaian music industry is better than it was five years ago

Ghanaian musician based in Austria, Frank Keys, says he has observed that the Ghanaian music industry is better than it was five years ago.

He told Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show: “Ghana music is growing. Talking about growth in Afro music, if you look at the last five years and now, we can say that it has elevated pretty quickly because every club you go to, you will hear these afrobeats tunes from Ghana or Nigeria.



Five years ago, it was definitely zero so it is growing so fast”.



Frank shared that in clubs at Austria, it is quite common to hear songs from Sarkodie and King Promise, besides other Nigerian artistes such as Tekno and Davido.

“Sarkodie is one of the top acts loved in Austria. Even though he raps in Twi, the people vibe with the rhythm and the beats”.



Motivated by these top artistes, Frank Keys is very hopeful that he will soon be mentioned among these top stars.



Frank Keys is currently promoting his new single dubbed ‘Make You Mine’ which features Ghanaian act Teephlow.