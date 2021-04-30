Ghana’s music industry is ‘unsafe’ -Trigmatic

Musician, Trigmatic

Ghanaian musician, composer and songwriter, Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, stage named Trigmatic, has opined that the Ghanaian music industry is unsafe for investors.

Explaining why he believes so, he shared that the right systems to help the industry grow have not been put in place; making the industry a “crippling” and “unsafe” environment.



He told Doctar Cann on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show: “I think musicians are doing very well but the system is really crippling and it is not safe. A lot of people complain that there are no investors in the music industry but like I said earlier, no one will be willing to invest in a unsafe environment.



Ghana’s music industry is unsafe such that there is nothing to show that one will make the profits if he or she invests in the music industry. As a businessman, I don’t need to understand what you do. I need to come and look at the facts and look at the data to know how much profit I will make when I invest. Every businessman looks at the numbers”.



Meanwhile, Trigmatic has commended all who have a role to play in the music industry from the performers to vocalists and instrumentalists as he notes that surviving in the industry at this time is very difficult.

“I respect Ghana musicians because they are working in a very difficult environment. I recently travelled to South Africa and when I look at the systems in place and the systems we have here locally, musicians are really doing well.



For them to still remain musicians it is not easy and when I say musicians it is not just performers or vocalists, everyone especially the instrumentalists have gone through a lot because they are not out there for people to see.



Even now if performers are affected greatly, how much more them [instrumentalists]”, he added.



Trigmatic is well known for his songs such as ‘My Life’, ‘Sika Nti’, ‘Aka K33 Moko’, ‘Gye Nyame’, among others.