Ghana's music industry needs support – King Promise

Ghanaian Musician, King Promise

Award-winning Ghanaian afro beats singer King Promise is demanding that the Ghanaian industry players should come together to support each other fairly without any form of favoritism.

The artiste speaking on the Zone with Maame Animwaa explained that some folks in the industry tend to give opportunities to people who they are close to and people they know rather than giving everyone the opportunity to excel.



“As an industry, we need to level up, come together to support each other and treat each talent equally. Some of the older folks in the industry only support people they know, they give them opportunities. I think a free and fair supportive industry is what we need as an industry. After everything, Ghana is what we should focus on.”

King Promise also emphasized that for Ghana to be recognized on international stages we need to market our products globally and focus on targeting the global audience to promote Ghanaian music.



He recently released a single dubbed ‘Slow down’ after his major sign unto 5K Records /Sony Music UK.