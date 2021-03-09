Ghana's politicians not interested in entertainment – Mr. Beautiful

Clement Bonney, popularly known as 'Mr Beautiful' is a Ghanaian actor

Ghanaian actor Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr Beautiful, has expressed worry over how the film and entertainment industry has declined.

According to him, the failure of political actors to show interest in entertainment, apart from a few, is the bane of the industry.



Speaking to ClassFM’s Nana Kwesi Asare, on 'The Big Show’, Mr Beautiful noted:

“If only Almighty God or Allah will bring leaders who will be interested in our entertainment industry and know the benefit to us, then we will be glad.”



He further stated that 64 years of Ghana’s independence has not helped the industry as they are lacking behind.