Ghana shines in BET series as Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade capture life-changing moments in the country

Hollywood actress, Gabrielle Union and NBA superstar Dwayne Wade have thrown the spotlight on Ghana while narrating their stay in the ‘motherland’.

It can be recalled that as part of Gabrielle Union’s 50th birthday celebration in 2022, she embarked on a trip to Ghana with her husband, Dwyane Wade, and their daughter Kaavia James.



Union and her family first visited Ghana, and then later crossed over to Zanzibar, Namibia, and South Africa.



However, in snippets of a yet-to-be-released series dubbed, ‘My Journey to 50’, Gabrielle focuses her lenses on her life-changing moments in Ghana.



She documented experiences right from their arrival at the Kotoka International Airport to some great expeditions she had while in the country.



“At the airport, out of customs, you’ll suddenly hear drumming and cheers and I am like ooh who Is here? I am looking around to see who is causing all of this excitement. And then I am like, oh it is for my husband. I see him getting this welcome from around the world. And then you’ll hear Kaav’s name, and Kaav’s name and Kaav’s name. Then I realized that there’s been a lot of people praying for our family and specifically for Kaav," she said.



She further shared insights on how their visit awakened their senses and connected them with their ancestors.

“Ghana is that first bridge you cross as African-Americans into West Africa. As the beginning of our spiritual, emotional, physical and mental awakening,” she added.



Her husband, Dwayne Wade, also shared his encounter with the ‘Last Bath River’ situated in Assin Manso, where slaves bathed before being taken into ships.



The NBA star, in a teary countenance, narrated:



“I am thinking mhern! Bringing them here to clean them up just to go sell them. Then they get branded. I could do nothing but think about how God built me and how my physique fit. As an NBA star, the same process that changed my family’s life and fortune is the same process that enslaved us. It’s the same thing. Clean up and let them draft me.”



It can be recalled that Gabrielle Union, earlier established in an interview with iNews UK, that she had never felt clearer about her life's purpose, until her recent visit to Ghana.



Sharing her personal experience at the Last Bath River, she expressed:

"We had a chance to physically get into the river and say our prayers and call to our ancestors... a few years ago, they had done a ceremony so that I could have my child, and they did a similar ceremony for my husband and me this time around."



Watch the video below:





