'Ghana should be paying unemployment benefits to people' - Amandzeba

Highlife artiste, Amandzeba

Ghanaian Highlife legend Amandzeba has called on Ghanaian youth to speak up and demand accountability from leaders.

He attributed the hardships faced by Ghanaians to complacency, particularly amidst the recent economic challenges afflicting the country. He emphasized that Ghana ought to have been sufficiently equipped to provide unemployment benefits for individuals unable to secure jobs.



Addressing the nation's economic hardships in a recent interview on TV3 with Berla Mundi, Amandzeba urged Ghanaians to look beyond politics and confront the reality of the situation the country is going through despite its vast natural resources.



Amandzeba called for action, stating that regardless of who leads the country, the focus should be on work and progress.



He highlighted Ghana's abundance of resources like gold, diamonds, oil, and lithium, questioning the lack of widespread benefits for the population.



“Everybody is feeling the pinch. We do not have to be political about our economic situation. We'll have to be very realistic because, of course, a country like Ghana, with our independence, has all the resources, yet some people are hungry. What is wrong with us?



“I don't care who is in the driving seat, if you get into the seat, you have to work. Ghana is a country that should be paying unemployment benefits to people.

“You have gold, you have diamond, you have oil, you have bauxite, you have aluminium, you have manganese, and you even have lithium. On top of it all, you have oil. So what's your excuse?” he quizzed.



Amadzeba attributed the problem to a ‘national complacency’ and a psyche that tolerates inequality, adding that the country's natural wealth should benefit all citizens and not just a select few.



“I think complacency is one because you've got everything, the sun is shining, you're just wearing nothing, almost next to nothing, no cold biting you and stuff like that.



“So I believe that what is wrong with us is the psyche, the national psyche that has to be worked on. If I put you there, I have to demand what is due me,” he said.



He encouraged the public to demand accountability from their leaders to ensure that Ghana's riches are shared equitably and to prevent a cycle where leaders become masters and citizens, servants.



“The gold and everything that is underneath the ground are for you and everybody. So why must it be the preserve of a certain group of people to have it all?

“It is about time that we wake up and start speaking to authority. Otherwise, every day they will come as servants. They will serve us whilst they are trying to get up there. And when they get up there, they become the masters and we become the servants. We must face them,” he said.



Amandzeba's comments reflect a growing sentiment among Ghanaians calling for economic reform and a more equitable distribution of the nation's wealth



ID/BB



