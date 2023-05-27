Ghana to the World Festival partners Western RCC for London edition

The Ghana to the World Festival team and the minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

Source: Prosper Agbenyegah, Contributor

Ghana To The World Festival has partnered the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) for the maiden edition of the Ghana to the world festival scheduled to take place in Croydon, London, in the United Kingdom.

The festival, which is organized by international UK-based Ghanaian projects and events management company, Meseneok Limited, is one of Ghana’s yearly biggest and most entertaining arts, cultural and music festivals in the diaspora focused on highlighting the rich cultural heritage and tourism potentials of Ghana with the objective of fostering economic growth through Tourism.



Speaking during the courtesy call on the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, at the Western Regional Coordinating Council in Sekondi, the CEO of Meseneok Ltd, Senorita Meseneo Kukubor, emphasized the preparedness of the team in London to host a successful maiden edition of the festival.



Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, on his part, praised the team for their role and contribution in putting Ghana on the world map, which will eventually contribute to encouraging people to travel to Ghana and experience our rich cultural heritage.



He further stated the preparedness of his office and the entire masqueraders federation to fully participate at the festival in London.



The courtesy call on the minster was in line with plans to finalize discussions surrounding the participation of the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, as one of the guests of honors at the festival, and also finalize discussions and plans with the Masqueraders Federation of Western Region who are billed to participate and perform at the festival in London.



The festival is slated for Friday July 28 to Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Aerodrome Primary Academy, Goodwin Rd, Croydon, CR0 4EJ Grounds.

The festival will witness a lineup of intriguing, entertaining and educational activities for people of all ages such as cultural dance performance, Royalty Ghana, Ghana to The World Awards, Wear Ghana Fashion Show, Ghana to The World Film Festival, Eat Ghana, Drink Ghana (Taste Ghana), Arts & Contemporary Arts Exhibition, Ghana to The World Musical Concert, Children’s Corner and many more.



The GHANA TO THE WORLD FESTIVAL is powered by Meseneok Ltd under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the National Commission on Culture, The Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President, Republic of Ghana, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.











